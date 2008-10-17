Robin: Holy Gizmodo, Batman! It looks like this is the last chance for readers to win a Lego Batman PSP pack! Batman: I dare say you're right, Robin. If only Gotham knew how important it is for Gizmodians to write the chorus to a song including the words Lego, Batman and Giz, the world would be a better place. Robin: Actually Batman, now that you mention it, I am kind of bummed that the song doesn't have to mention me... Batman: Don't be ridiculous, Robin. If you were mentioned in song, our reputation as heterosexual crime-fighters would be destroyed. Just look at what you're wearing! At least my batsuit portrays my finely chiselled body for the benefit of the ladies... Robin: And the Riddler. Remember when he asked you that riddle about whether you'd like to meet him at his place? Batman: All to well, Robin. All to well. Robin: Well, even if I'm not in these song entries for this Gizmodo comp, at least we know that the winners will be announced on Monday. Hopefully that will inspire stragglers to get their entries in. Batman: We can only hope, old friend. We can only hope. *Stick your entries in the original post here. [Lego Batman PSP pack comp on Giz]
Last Chance To Win A Lego Batman PSP Pack
