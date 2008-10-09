How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Laptop Heat Creates Energy Instead of Burning Precious Man Parts

Japanese engineers who were tired of sweaty nutsacks quickly draining batteries revealed a prototype of a thermoelectric device that could create electricity using heat produced from laptops, which means more renewable energy and less time being plugged into a wall.

When two ceramic semiconductors with different temperatures are connected, an electrical current is produced, creating power, which means that mobile phones, laptops, MP3 players and other portable devices can partially recharge themselves.

However, it may take more than 10 years before self-recharging gadgets will be available to consumers, so don't worry — you can still use your laptop as a personal heater for the upcoming winter. [pcadvisor via wired]

