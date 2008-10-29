LaCie Offers Unlimited Online Backups For a Year With Hard Drive Purchase

LaCie, designers of some of the best looking hard drives around, are offering one full year of unlimited online data backup free of charge when you purchase any one of their external drives. Each drive will be bundled with Carbonite's storage technology that promises to automatically back up the LaCie drive (when the computer is idle) "by finding new and modified files, encrypting them twice before leaving the original workstation, then transmitting them by HTTPS (SSL) to a secure data centre, where the information remains encrypted." All-in-all, the package represents a $US50 value. The promotion is applicable to all drives purchased after October 15th and customers can start taking advantage the free online storage beginning next month.

"LaCie & Carbonite Partnership"

New One Year Unlimited Online Backup Offer

· Unlimited online backup for one full year at no additional cost

· Carbonite software available on LaCie drives after October 15th

· Automatic backups provide complete data security

· Data encryption ensures user privacy

PORTLAND, OR (October 2008) ­ LaCie announced today a new service package to

benefit hard drive consumers: LaCie One Year Online Backup. This unique

service provides unlimited online backup for one full year after

installation with the purchase of any LaCie external storage device.

Recognizing the importance of secure digital media for both consumers and

professional users, LaCie has partnered with Carbonite, Inc., an innovator

in online backup technology, to ensure that each LaCie drive purchased will

be bundled with their award-winning services.

For one year following software installation Carbonite will automatically

backup the LaCie drive by finding new and modified files, encrypting them

twice before leaving the original workstation, then transmitting them by

HTTPS (SSL) to a secure data centre, where the information remains

encrypted, protecting the user¹s privacy. Additionally, backups are

completed only when the computer is idle, so the process never interferes

with computer performance.

³Taking into account the quality of information users place on our drives we

wanted to go beyond our expertise in hardware to provide the best options to

our customers,² said Philippe Spruch, LaCie Chief Executive Officer. ³LaCie

Online Backup provides one year of unlimited online storage to showcase the

importance of backup strategies that keep data safe, and our dedication to

helping users get there.²

LaCie is known for developing security technology products for Mac, PC, and

Linux users, and the creation of the LaCie One Year Online Backup package

aims to increase the overall value to consumers who choose to manage their

digital content through external hardware. LaCie One Year Online Backup will

be available in November for PC users, with a Mac version to be released at

a later date.

Availability

Unlimited LaCie Online Backup will be available at no extra charge for one

full year beginning November 2008 on LaCie consumer hard drives.