How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LaCie 5Big is Slightly Less Infamous Than HAL 9000

We doubt that the LaCie 5big Network storage array will one day spontaneously become self-aware and take over your office, but the visual nod to HAL is unmistakable nevertheless. And on purpose. Designer Neil Poulton said he created the array thanks to inspiration from the supercomputer at the heart of 2001: A Space Odyssey. However, aside from that all seeing eye thing on the front, this beast is all about affordable storage, not ending your life.

At the LaCie web site, we learn the 5big has five hot-swappable Serial ATA drive bays that, when fully loaded, can hold up to 7.5 terabytes of information.

There's some leeway on config options too, as the drives can be configured into RAID 5, RAID 5+Spare, RAID 6, RAID 10 and RAID 0. Additional external drives connect with USB 2.0 or SATA ports.

The 5big works with Windows, Mac and Linux at three different price points. The 2.5TB version is $899; 5.0TB clocks in at $1399; and 7.5TB will set you back $1899. Keep it away from airlocks, just in case.[Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles