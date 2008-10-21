Korean Research Makes Hydrogen Manufacture 30 Times Cheaper

Scientists at Korea's S&P Energy Research Institute have worked out a way of manufacturing hydrogen that's 20-30 times cheaper than current methods. Typical electrolysis methods in use take about 4 to 4.5 kWh of energy for each cubic meter of H2 gas but the new Korean method (apparently a chemical process) takes just 0.1 kWh, with associated production cost savings. Why should you care about this? Because as a component of some fuel cell technology, hydrogen might become one of the fuels of the future, and a lowering of its manufacturing costs seems like a fantastic way to help usher-in an era of hydrogen-powered gadgets. [Newswire]