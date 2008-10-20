How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Korea Reveals its First Orbit-Capable Rocket

Seems like rockets are in the news a lot recently, and now South Korea has joined in by unveiling its first space launch vehicle, cunningly named the KSLV-1. Looking pretty much like rockets do, it'll be capable of putting Korea's first satellite—a "Science and Technology" one—into orbit, and the 7.7m-long upper stage has just been completed by Korea's own Aerospace Research Institute. Sure, the 25.8m main stage is actually Russian, but it'll still represent quite an achievement when it goes aloft. Sadly this won't be until April-June next year due to technical cooperation problems with Russia. [FarEastGizmos]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles