Korea Reveals its First Orbit-Capable Rocket

Seems like rockets are in the news a lot recently, and now South Korea has joined in by unveiling its first space launch vehicle, cunningly named the KSLV-1. Looking pretty much like rockets do, it'll be capable of putting Korea's first satellite—a "Science and Technology" one—into orbit, and the 7.7m-long upper stage has just been completed by Korea's own Aerospace Research Institute. Sure, the 25.8m main stage is actually Russian, but it'll still represent quite an achievement when it goes aloft. Sadly this won't be until April-June next year due to technical cooperation problems with Russia. [FarEastGizmos]