Kogan Launching An Android Phone Before Christmas

You know what sucks? Not being able to get an Android phone in Australia. Sure, now that they've worked out a way to unlock it, you could import a G1 to show off, but some of us just refer legitimate channels to get our gadgets. Thankfully, according to the SMH yesterday, local company Kogan is planning on launching an Android handset before Christmas this year for the Australian market.

The phone's design hasn't been finalised yet, but it will be a touchscreen affair and incorporate a trackball for easy navigation, as well as Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. It's due to launch December 15 for just $199.

Considering the biggest problem I've found with Kogan products is their user interface, the fact that the handset will be Android based is a masterstroke. Obviously we'll be looking to get our hands on a unit as soon as possible, and we'll keep you posted of any updates.

[SMH]