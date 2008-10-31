How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kogan Launching An Android Phone Before Christmas

You know what sucks? Not being able to get an Android phone in Australia. Sure, now that they've worked out a way to unlock it, you could import a G1 to show off, but some of us just refer legitimate channels to get our gadgets. Thankfully, according to the SMH yesterday, local company Kogan is planning on launching an Android handset before Christmas this year for the Australian market.

The phone's design hasn't been finalised yet, but it will be a touchscreen affair and incorporate a trackball for easy navigation, as well as Wi-Fi, GPS and Bluetooth. It's due to launch December 15 for just $199.

Considering the biggest problem I've found with Kogan products is their user interface, the fact that the handset will be Android based is a masterstroke. Obviously we'll be looking to get our hands on a unit as soon as possible, and we'll keep you posted of any updates.

[SMH]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles