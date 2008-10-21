Kim the Robot Tells Time, Freaks You Out

There are certainly some crazy alarm clocks out there, but Kim here definitely has to be one of the weirdest. She is designed to hang on the wall and deliver the time in a classic robot voice when you press down on her nose. As she does this, her eyes flash a spooky red colour. Not only that, when you set an alarm you will wake up to the sound of a rooster crowing. This thing is evil I tell you...EVIL! Available for $US56. [Uncommon Goods via GeekAlerts]