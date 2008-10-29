Don't let that picture of a cute little kid up there fool you - Kideos can be used for adults too. There's nothing in the terms and conditions that says you have to upload a child's photo to the Kideo website to get a 26-minute Spider-Man cartoon featuring their face and name as the web-slinging hero. For 40 bucks, you can become Spider-Man - that sounds like a bargain to me.

Although, you may want to stick with a child's pic for the Dora the Explorer, Barney and Gregory Gopher videos - using your own mugshot there would just be creepy and wrong.

[Kideo - Thanks Amber!]