How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kideo Lets You Stick Your A Child's Face Into A Spider-Man Cartoon

Kideos.jpgDon't let that picture of a cute little kid up there fool you - Kideos can be used for adults too. There's nothing in the terms and conditions that says you have to upload a child's photo to the Kideo website to get a 26-minute Spider-Man cartoon featuring their face and name as the web-slinging hero. For 40 bucks, you can become Spider-Man - that sounds like a bargain to me.

Although, you may want to stick with a child's pic for the Dora the Explorer, Barney and Gregory Gopher videos - using your own mugshot there would just be creepy and wrong.

[Kideo - Thanks Amber!]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
android bring-on-the-foldables concept-phones consumer-tech feature first-look flexible-displays foldables smartphones tcl

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

We’re still very much in the early days of foldable phones. And while some gadgets like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip have hinted at their potential, TCL has a handful of new concept devices that makes upcoming foldables even more exciting.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles