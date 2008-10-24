Shoes clutter up my apartment's hallway because both me and the wife are waaaaay too lazy to put them in the cupboard just a few feet away...but I suspect if we installed this there'd be no problem. Because kicking off your shoe to get it "stored" between the bristles of Kickit looks like fun. The kind of fun that could turn into a dangerous flying-shoe competition. But, and it's a big but, there's a flaw: Kickit is a designer product going for about $US2500 (€2000). But I reckon you may be able to hack together your own from some planking and sawn-off floor brushes. [Crunchgear]
Kickit is Most Fun You Can Have Tidying Away Shoes
