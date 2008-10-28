KeyRight's Look & Learning Typing Solution = If Colouring Books and Twister Had a Tech Baby

Right-pinky to red, left-pointer to sky blue: KeyRight's Look & Learn Typing Solution takes us back to old-school learning by assigning each of your fingers to a certain set of keys distinguished by colour. This QWERTY keyboard comes with a typing tutor, which helps you become a touch typist through muscle memory, although the rainbow keyboard's intuitiveness makes this software unnecessary. Plus, dont'cha think learning to type on this keyboard would be a lot more effective than simply being forced to type "a quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" a million times over and over and over and over again? Yeah, we do too. [KeyRight via cNet]