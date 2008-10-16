KDDI Develops Colour, Wireless, E-Paper Display

As though the flood of WTF-type phone concepts weren't enough, KDDI revealed a proof of concept for a wireless, colour, e-paper display they have in the works. The idea is that a mobile phone would be used to broadcast a signal to the display via infrared. The 13.1-inch display can display up to 4,096 colours and refresh the onscreen image in 12 seconds. KDDI says the display is intended for the finance and insurance industries, where the need to view A4-sized documents are apparently key. [Tech-On]