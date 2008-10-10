KDDI Delivers 'World's First 3D Mobile Phone Screen'

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The term "word's first" gets thrown around a lot with gadget releases, but with kooky creative phone maker KDDI behind the project, I'm a lot less skeptical about the claim that they have developed the first 3D mobile phone screen. You can't get the full effect from the images here, but it appears that this prototype 3.1-inch 480 x 800 WVGA LCD utilises the "parallax barrier method" that divides images or video separately for the right and left eye. Naturally, no timetable for a release has been revealed. [IT Media via Mobile Mentalism]

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

