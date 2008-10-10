KDDI Delivers 'World's First 3D Mobile Phone Screen'

The term "word's first" gets thrown around a lot with gadget releases, but with kooky creative phone maker KDDI behind the project, I'm a lot less skeptical about the claim that they have developed the first 3D mobile phone screen. You can't get the full effect from the images here, but it appears that this prototype 3.1-inch 480 x 800 WVGA LCD utilises the "parallax barrier method" that divides images or video separately for the right and left eye. Naturally, no timetable for a release has been revealed. [IT Media via Mobile Mentalism]