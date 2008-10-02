KDDI Creates Phone Prototype That Can 'See Through Walls'

KDDI announced a new prototype phone that uses six different types of sensors to see its surroundings, including other people and objects within proximity. According to Tech Radar, KDDI was hush hush about the specifics, but did reveal the sensors include GPS and multiple types of accelerometers and geomagnetic technology — which are then used to render the environment in OpenGL. Its also able to detect how many calories one has burned via walking or running, even using the microphone (?) in the process. No demo was offered, but I'll be waiting to hear how this really works. [Tech Radar]