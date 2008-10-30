Kangaroom Carrying Case Tidies Up Gaming Slobbery

Now that I live in visiting distance from my parents, they tend to come over a lot and nag me about how messy everything is. Since most of the crap I have lying around is related to gaming, I should probably invest in this case from Kangaroom, whose various organising solutions we've covered a couple times before. The Gamer Pocket and Carrying Case drapes over any sofa arm and holds up to 8 Wii controllers or nunchucks, 8 games, and other accessories. If you want to take it on the go, flip it over and it turns into a mobile carrying case. Costs $US30 off the website. [Kangaroom]