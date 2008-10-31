JVC's Sound Garden Concept Is Modular, Bonsai'd-Up Concealed Speaker System

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Check out JVC's Sound Garden concept: it's come leaping forth like a delighted lamb from the creative spring that is Tokyo's Design Week, and just like a newborn lamb finding its legs, it sure looks funny. An attempt at blending eco-friendliness with interesting design, it's a full hi-fi speaker system with bass-reflex ports and the whole deal, alongside little pot-like areas to insert plants. And it's all made of "eco-plastic," designed so you can connect together several of the elements to make a whole hive-like sculpture of audio and greenery. Did I point out it's weirdness? Oh I did. Thank goodness it's just a concept. [AVWatch]

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

