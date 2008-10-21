Jumping Robot Leaps Tall Rocks and Plants In Single Bound

PopSci is showing off a cute little robot that will use grasshopper principles to get a leg (or two) up during search-and-rescue operations. Dario Floreano and Mirko Kovac of the Laboratory of Intelligent Systems in Lausanne, Switzerland built this 5cm, 7-gram wonder capable of leaping eight feet in the air while carrying tiny cameras and sensors. Apparently landing isn't as easy for the thing, so it's good that Floreano and Kovac are also skilled at making little flying bots. They will combine the two insectoid talents for maximum potency. [PopSci]