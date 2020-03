Let's be clear here, guys: jumping out of an aeroplane on a four-wheeler is a bad idea. You will break both the four-wheeler and yourself. That doesn't make watching dudes drive out of the back of an aeroplane on dirt bikes and four-wheelers any less awesome, however.

Part of this is CG, mainly the background and the vehicles, but it's still pretty awesome. It's not so awesome that I'm buying the game or a PS3, but awesome nonetheless. [Brainstorm #9 via NotCot]