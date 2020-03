Up until now, I had never heard of Aussie indy-rocker Josh Pyke. However, sailing the seas on a giant guitar is something that tends to get people noticed. The boat is prominently featured in the video for his new single Make You Happy, and it appears to be an accurate replica of his favourite guitar. Unfortunately, it is not an actual, playable instrument—which is just as well. Jamming on this thing would require far too much effort. [Zimbo via Born Rich via DVICE]