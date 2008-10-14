The poor kids at Joost—and their partners at Viacom—thought the future of TV on the computer would be a discrete app that blended a slick TV emulator with internet power. They were wrong, Hulu and Google were right: It's all about the browser. So that's where Joost is going. Its Flash-based player officially launches full-throttle tonight. The early word from paidContent is that it's still no Hulu—the best place for CBS content, maybe, but it's got a lot of catching up to do. Though really, it's not clear that it ever can. There's a reason our internet TV remote is heavy on the Hulu. [Joost via paidContent]
Joost Flash Player Launches Tonight, Has Serious Hulu Envy
Trending Stories Right Now
Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning
Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.