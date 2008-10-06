JM Billiard Round Pool Table Has a Stripper Pole Attachment

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rectangular pool tables? Sounds great, gramps, but why don't you come join us ballers in the 21rst century and have a little fun? Today it's all about round tables with custom add-ons, like stripper poles, which is exactly what California-based JM Billiards is doing with their one-of-a-kind models. When the balls aren't sinking your way, toss 'em aside and take out the ones, because the night's going to get interesting. Just don't try to do both activities at the same time, because eight-inch heels and 8-balls just don't go well together. And yeah, I'm still talking about playing pool. Deviants.

[JM Billiard Co. via Born Rich]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

