Japanese Weight Loss Service Gives You Virtual Nags From a Virtual Wife

Lonely Japanese fatties now have a new way to make themselves lose weight: a virtual nagging wife. Metaboinfo.com allows you to set up a weight loss plan, then assign one of four "wives" (aid, businesswoman, nurse or salon worker) to email you on a daily basis. Depending on whether you're ahead or behind the curve, you'll get nice or super annoying email customised for your current status. This reminds us a lot of the Japanese DVD that teaches you confidence by having women stare at you for an hour and a half. Oh, Japan! [Metaboinfo via The Raw Feed via Dvice]