Jabra's BT530 Uses Dual Mics To Silence Background Noises

The press release for the Jabra BT530 USB reckons you can use it to call your bookie on Melbourne Cup day from the noisiest lunchtime piss-up. But we'd like to see if it actually works after being accidentally dropped into a glass of champers, not to mention the unpleasant projectile vomit that tends to accompany most Melbourne Cup functions I've ever attended (thanks to hospitality for putting me through university and shattering my faith in humankind).

Still, if it does survive the baptism of alcohol Melbourne Cup will give it, the BT530 USB looks pretty good - it features two microphones to drown out all ambient noise, weighs just 10 grams, and comes with a USB plug that allows you to pair the headset not just with your mobile phone, but also your PC for VoIP calls as well. It measures in at 48 mm x 18 mm x 12.5 mm, has a talk time of 5.5 hours and standby of 250 hours, and costs $218.90.

Racing silence from any Cup party with the Jabra BT530 USB

New Noise Blackout™ technology provides stylish audio quality with wireless earpiece

Australia, 27 October 2008 - Just in time for the Melbourne racing carnival, the stylish new Jabra BT530 with Noise Blackout™ will allow online access to the latest track conditions and quiet conversations with your book-maker while attending the loudest Cup luncheon and logging onto the bookmaker.

The small, blue-tooth cordless earpiece is an elegant fashion accessory, which is useful as well as handsome. The new generation noise cancellation technology will eradicate ambient sound while men and women make thousands of calls from the betting ring. The quality is as good as a landline and/or mobile phone and it has 5.5 hours of talk-time and 250 hours of standby time.

Next generation in noise cancellation technology: Exclusively developed by GN Netcom, Noise Blackout™ uses dual microphones to capture sound while intelligently filtering background noise to offer premium audio quality. Sound is innovatively balanced to block out background noise, leaving both sides of the call with a natural sounding voice quality that's second to none. This is achieved using advanced DSP technology and Audio Shock Protection to monitor incoming audio volume.

"This is the only noise cancelling blue-tooth headset on the market around the $200 pricepoint," said Victor Guerrero, regional managing director GN Netcom ANZ. "It comes with a small USB port which fits onto a computer, and can then allow skype and VoIP calls.

"Of course, after Cup day it is much more useful than a hat! To recoup any losses or invest any wins made at the track, the BT530 will help make the return to work much more comfortable. And you can still answer the phone from the kitchen if it is within 70 metres of your computer using the USB connectors.

"Busy people who are tired from a big day out, need effortless technology and the Jabra BT530 has auto-pair technology, is intuitive and user-friendly."

The Jabra BT530 is light and comfortable to wear and comes with a selection of six Jabra Eargels™ (an innovative device that enables the headset to sit in your ear) and a removable ear hook allowing you to wear the headset throughout the day. Attractive, but unassuming, it features a stylish mesh strip detail that runs along its sophisticated curved form, demonstrating an understated style.

Key Specifications of the Jabra BT530: · Noise Blackout™ technology · Dual mic · Auto-pairing · Multipoint · A2DP & DSP · Acoustic Shock Protection · Up to 5½ hours talk time · 250 hours standby time · 10 metre range connected to a mobile phone · 70 metre range when using the USB adoptor from the computer) · 6 ear gels, 1 ear hook provided for added comfort · Size: L 48 mm x W 18 mm x D 12.5 mm · 10 grams in weight · Micro USB Charger Connection · Qualified for Bluetooth Specification version 2.0 EDR (enhanced data rate) & eSCO

RRP: The headset combined with USB costs $218.90 or just $199 exc GST. Available: To order of find out your nearest reseller, call 24/7 Distribution on 1-300 878 463 or Westcon Group on 1-800 646 112 or visit www.jabra.com.au under "Where to Buy"

NZ: NZ local price is $NZ229 plus GST. To find out your nearest NZ reseller, call Cackle Telecommunications on NZ 09 368 5639.

