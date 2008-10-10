One of our favourite apps for the iPhone is the iTunes remote, so we're thrilled to see one for Android. Jeff Sharkey says that he reverse engineered the remote protocol from the iPhone and touch and used it to create an iTunes remote for Android (a process he details here). As you can see in the video, it looks amazing and works perfectly in the Android emulator, just like Apple's, though you have to manually enter the IP address and pairing code. Since Jeff is already a $US275,000 winner of the Android Dev Challenge, we're hopeful it'll work just as beautifully on a real live handset. [Jeff SharkeyJ
iTunes Remote App for Android Looks Fantastic
