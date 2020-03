Just about a month after launching TV shows in high def on iTunes with NBC leading the charge, iTunes now offers shows in HD from every major network: ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. So pretty much every major primetime show that matters is now in HD on iTunes, which is great if you don't wanna settle for Hulu.

AU: Note that in Australia, we still don't have HD TV shows, and probably won't until our broadband situation improves...

[Pocket Lint]