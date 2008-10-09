A few days ago, I mentioned that the only new special feature on the forthcoming This Is Spinal Tap Blu-ray would be a crazy game that threatens to put Rock Band to shame. It's just a BD-Java game, so there's no real chance of that, but we did get pictures that show it's at least bound to be fun for 15 minutes. Only thing, judging from the pic above and the second shot down after the jump, it looks a little like it could just as easily be the BD-Live game for Village People: Can't Stop the Music. [Original Press Release]