iSleep Laptop Airbag: Because Work is Not That Bad When You Sleep Through It

Designers these days seem bound and determined to lower our productivity with products that entice us to sleep when we should be working. The iSleep concept expands on the idea behind products like the Napbook by making the process a little more high-tech. When you close your laptop, the fan exhaust automatically fills up the latex-lined cushion with warm air. It also activates a music playlist that will sooth you to sleep for 10 minutes before sounding an alarm to wake up. I highly doubt that this product will ever see the light of day though, so it looks like you will have to continue to rely on you arm, the supply closet, your car or that space under your desk to catch a little shut-eye. [iSleep via Likecool via Yanko]