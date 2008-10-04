Iron Man Outsells Every Blu-ray in Existence in Just Two Days

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

According to a casual announcement by John Favreau on the Howard Stern show, as of Thursday, Iron Man Blu-ray has outsold every other Blu-ray release to date. Without firm sales numbers, the accomplishment might not be saying much. Yet it's still a testament to how a major new release (which is verified awesome on 150 inches) can reinvigorate the Blu-ray platform. But Iron Man camp, you'd better watch your back. Because The Dark Knight is coming to whoop you up December 9th, bitches*!

*My editor mandated that I throw "bitches" on the end of this post. I think it was a good call. [Format War Central]

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

