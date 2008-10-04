Iron Man Outsells Every Blu-ray in Existence in Just Two Days

According to a casual announcement by John Favreau on the Howard Stern show, as of Thursday, Iron Man Blu-ray has outsold every other Blu-ray release to date. Without firm sales numbers, the accomplishment might not be saying much. Yet it's still a testament to how a major new release (which is verified awesome on 150 inches) can reinvigorate the Blu-ray platform. But Iron Man camp, you'd better watch your back. Because The Dark Knight is coming to whoop you up December 9th, bitches*!

*My editor mandated that I throw "bitches" on the end of this post. I think it was a good call. [Format War Central]