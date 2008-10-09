iRiver Spinn PMP Now Available

We've heard plenty about the iRiver Spinn PMP since it appeared at CES 2008, but now it's finally available for purchase in US markets. The 3.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen MP4 player with Bluetooth 2.0 support and roto-dial UI navigation will retail at $US250 for the 4 GB player and $US290 for the 8 GB player. It's available for directly order over at iRiver.

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED AND HIGH END

SPINN MP4 PLAYER RELEASED BY IRIVER

Leading Brand of Stylish Digital Devices Debuts

Metallic Touch-Screen MP4 Player with Groundbreaking Spindle Interface

Irvine, CA. - iriver, the international digital device leader known around the world for its innovative designs, launches the SPINN MP4 Player, the distinctive metallic MP4 player with a brilliant 3.3" AMOLED touch screen and unique spindle interface. Having generated buzz since its preview at CES 2008 with its striking design and impressive roster of capabilities, including video, music, FM radio, picture viewer, voice recording, wireless headset support over Bluetooth 2.0 and more, the SPINN MP4 Player is now available in the U.S. at $249.99 (4GB) and $289.99 (8GB) MSRP.

Sean Oh, Head of U.S. Operations for iriver, said, "We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind, high-end digital device that is truly unique. The SPINN maintains iriver's signature simplistic design with a metallic silver, expensive look, but incorporates the new SPINN System Technology. The user has multiple options in navigating the device and can control the player using either the unique spindle interface, or the large 3.3" touch screen."

The SPINN System Technology gives the user the ability to control the device through a spindle on the side of the player. With a simple movement of the thumb, the user can navigate through icons by rotating the spindle and pushing down on it to select options. The player can also be controlled with the touch of a fingertip using the large 3.3" AMOLED touch screen that exudes brilliant colour and provides a clear, crisp picture.

The extensive features of the SPINN MP4 Player include:

· 3.3" QVGA AMOLED Touch Screen with Haptic Interface (reactive vibration)

· Spindle Wheel for Unique Operating Interface (use either spindle wheel or touch screen)

· Silver Magnesium Front Case for a lighter and stronger body as well as a gorgeous aesthetic

· Bluetooth 2.0 Wireless Headset Support

· Music (MP3, WMA, ASF, OGG, FLAC (lossless), APE)

· Video (MPEG4, WMV9, XVID)

· FM Radio and FM Recording

· Voice Recording

· Photo Viewer, Text Viewer, Flash Games

The iriver SPINN is available at iriverinc.com, Amazon.com, J&R and B&H Photo.