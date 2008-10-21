How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Iridium 9555 Moves Satphone Form Factors Two Years Into The Future--To 1999

Satellite phones are still struggling to make it into this decade, design wise, but Iridium's new 9555 is a solid leap forward, with its internalised antenna, speakerphone, improved SMS and email and 30% volume reduction in comparison to its predecessor, the 9505a. It's still a piece Gordon Gekko would feel at home with, but I think we can definitely look the other way on clunkiness when we're uplinking to one of Iridium's 66 low-earth birds to call Mum from the barren Mongol steppe while sipping on yak tea—that's persistence that will never go out of style. Out in November for an as-yet undisclosed price. [Electronista]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles