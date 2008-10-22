Jean-Michel Jarre has stopped twiddling with his synthesiser long enough to design this iPod dock/speaker system dubbed Aerosystems, and it's undeniably stylish. And un petit peu phallic. It's aimed at the top-end of the dock market, since it's specifically designed to deliver high-quality audio: the circuitry in its integrated amp is apparently clever enough to add back some of the quality that's missed by MP3 encoding, and it's got ultra-resistant glass for its enclosure. Though what that's for, other than making it sturdy enough to survive being knocked over, I'm not sure. Still, that may not be your problem: for now it's retailing in Europe for an equally sturdy $US570 (€449). [BornRich and Audioporncentral]