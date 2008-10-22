How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPod Speaker System by Jean-Michel Jarre's Has Le Style

Jean-Michel Jarre has stopped twiddling with his synthesiser long enough to design this iPod dock/speaker system dubbed Aerosystems, and it's undeniably stylish. And un petit peu phallic. It's aimed at the top-end of the dock market, since it's specifically designed to deliver high-quality audio: the circuitry in its integrated amp is apparently clever enough to add back some of the quality that's missed by MP3 encoding, and it's got ultra-resistant glass for its enclosure. Though what that's for, other than making it sturdy enough to survive being knocked over, I'm not sure. Still, that may not be your problem: for now it's retailing in Europe for an equally sturdy $US570 (€449). [BornRich and Audioporncentral]

Trending Stories Right Now

daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles