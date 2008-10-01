iPhone Will Get Adobe Flash Soon, If Apple Says OK

If you're still clamouring for Adobe Flash support to get Hulu on your iPhone, I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that Adobe Senior Director of Engineering Paul Betlem says that as soon as Apple approves it, it would be out "in a very short time."

The bad news is that that's pretty much what the situation was a few months ago, so that's not really saying a whole lot. If it's spiffy enough to match Steve's criticisms, then maybe there's some hope, but the ball is in Apple's court, and it's been gathering dust there for a while. [AppleInsider]