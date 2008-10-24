How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Tethering Delayed Because AT&T Is Afraid?

A few months ago we ran a rumour in which Steve Jobs had written a reader promising that Apple was working on iPhone tethering for 3G laptop browsing. Now, according to a MacBlogz, a reliable source from inside AT&T has informed them that iPhone tethering is being delayed because AT&T isn't prepared to meet the 3G demand. According to the source:

Regardless of how many billions of dollars AT&T pours into their 3G network, it hasn't been stable enough to handle all you iPhone users

They added that AT&T Blackberry tethering is a different beast, as Blackberry users haven't caused nearly the strain of iPhone users on AT&T's 3G network.

AT&T, on the other hand, routinely insists that they leave all service features up to the hardware manufacturers.

Given that AT&T has has taken plenty of bumps on the chin regarding iPhone data, and given that iPhones have sold even better this year than projected, it's not such a stretch to believe that AT&T might be playing it safe for the time being and handling their 3G network with care. [MacBlogz]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles