iPhone Gets Free AT&T Hotspot Access, Again

According to several independent tips we've received today, iPhone owners are slowly but surely getting notified that they can receive free Wi-Fi access at all AT&T hotspots (including Starbucks) through a text message. If you're confused by it all, you aren't alone. AT&T has had an on-again, off-again relationship with iPhone owners and their Wi-Fi hotspots for quite a while. But now, it looks like AT&T's Wi-Fi support for iPhones is fully deployed. So grab a pretentious scarf, pour some warm milk in that $4 coffee and celebrate with the rest of us. [Image]