So here's the deal. You don't get copy/paste. You don't get image or videos over MMS. And you still can't type your emails or text messages in landscape mode. BUT! If you've been dreaming about Google Street View, or, uh, walking directions... well, you're in luck, because Apple is listening to you and nobody else. One neat little tidbit, though: looks like the SDK is now supporting line-in audio devices, which could lead to some fun later on. Still, not a thrilling update. [Boy Genius Report]
iPhone Firmware 2.2 Beta 2 Goes Out to Developers: Still No Copy/Paste
Trending Stories Right Now
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe
Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.