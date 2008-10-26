iPhone Firmware 2.2 Beta 2 Goes Out to Developers: Still No Copy/Paste

So here's the deal. You don't get copy/paste. You don't get image or videos over MMS. And you still can't type your emails or text messages in landscape mode. BUT! If you've been dreaming about Google Street View, or, uh, walking directions... well, you're in luck, because Apple is listening to you and nobody else. One neat little tidbit, though: looks like the SDK is now supporting line-in audio devices, which could lead to some fun later on. Still, not a thrilling update. [Boy Genius Report]