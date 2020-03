Boy Genius Report has it "on good authority" that Our Lord and Savior Jesusphone 3G will be sold in God's own retail store: Walmart. They name November 15th as the date of arrival, which is just in time for shoppers to overlook it as they clear their local Walmart of cans of beans to prepare for the econocopalypse that's sure to destroy Western civilisation as we know it. You heard it here first, folks: the hot gift this Christmas will be a can of Heinz baked beans. [BGR]