Lisa Katayama, Gizmodo-sweetheart and sometimes guest blogger, has explored the Tokyo Science Museum's newest 3D planetarium theatre, the Synra Dome, and reported back with all the tech specs we've been dying to know. Synra uses twelve projectors to throw images onto a 10 metre, 3000x3000 pixel single-paneled screen. A pair of $US200 3D glasses then allows you to experience the birth of the universe or the journeys of ribosomes pop to life all around you. Curious about what moons look like on the other side of the galaxy, but can't make it to Japan? Check her piece out on io9. [io9]
Lisa Jumps Into Japan's Newest 3D Planetarium, the Synra Dome
