Internode Gets Naked (DSL) For Less Than $50

Most of you download-hungry Gizmodians probably won't be able to make the most of these new entry-level Naked DSL pricings from Internode, but if you have a Nanna somewhere looking for some good value broadbandand VoIP bundles, you might want to point them in this general direction. Essentially, Internode has dropped the price of its entry-level Naked DSL plans to $50.

There are two plans: the Home-NakedExtreme-5 service, which runs of Internode's own equipment and includes 5GB of data, or the Home-Naked-1, which runs of Optus' wholesale equipment and includes 1GB of data. I'm assuming that which option you get depends on where you live and what exchanges Internode's set up on.

On top of these plans you can bundle Internode's Node2Phone VoIP service, with pre-paid bundles starting at $5 a month for $10 worth of calls. And if you exceed your monthly data quota, you'll be happy to know that Internode has doubled the amount of data in their data blocks. So where $5 would have bought you 1GB, it now gives you 2GB.

It's good to see ISPs pushing the naked bandwagon. Now all we need is for one of them to set up their equipment in my local exchange so I can move away from Telstra-run equipment...

