Internet on Verge of Exploding: YouTube Now World's No. 2 Search Engine

Productivity is dead, the internet is going to explode. According to ComScore's August 2008 search engine rankings, YouTube is now the number two search engine in the world, surpassing Yahoo.

YouTube fetched over 2.6 billion search queries that month, trumping Yahoo's 2.4 billion—though Google itself still reigns supreme with 7.6 billion queries (together, Google and YouTube field 10.2 billion). That's a hell of a lot of video, just on YouTube. And I don't even wanna know how many of those were looking for Rick Astley's magnum opus. [TG Daily]