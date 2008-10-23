Interactive Mirrors: The Inevitable Future of Vanity

Lit Studios and Interference inc, the same guys who made that ridiculous laser pointer wall a few weeks ago, are back with a touch-enabled interactive mirror. Using a combination of projection techniques, they were able to superimpose a clear, vivid, moving image on top of a regular reflection, creating the bathroom mirror HUD that humanity (read: the sci-fi community) has been yearning for since about 1950.

The interface is highly responsive, the different software demos are visually impressive, and the potential uses for this type of technology are legion. But not one of the participants in the video painted a mustache on his or her face using the mirror's wide range of drawing tools. It is for that reason that I deem this interactive mirror experiment a complete failure. [LitStudios]