Intel's solid state drives are real fast—$US600 for 80GB kind of fast. It should come as no surprise, then, that they make a mighty quick RAID 0 setup, which does not provide data redundancy but does give twice the data throughput. Hot Hardware's numbers were a blazing 396MB/s read and 130MB/s write times (the fastest they've ever tested), making this quite a speedy 160GB volume. Head over to Hot Hardware for more numbers. [Hot Hardware]