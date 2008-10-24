Intel Refreshing Montevina Chips, Adding More Power in Spring

If you're looking into getting a new laptop, you should probably hold off until after the holidays for an extra boost in processing power. According to sources at AppleInsider, Intel's planning a refresh of its Montevina Core 2 Duo processors for Spring 2009. The update will give notebooks two new variants of chips, a P88000 running at 2.66GHz and a T9900 with 3.06GHz. These next Montevina chips will be the last ones Intel produces before it turns to its Core i7 architecture - but that switch-up is at least a year down the line, and who's going to put off laptop buying for that long? [Apple Insider]