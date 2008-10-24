Intel Recognises ARM Is Better, Says iPhone Is ZOMG

Remember last Wednesday, when Intel's director of ecosystems, stamp collector, and amateur clown Pankaj Kedia pooped all over ARM and the iPhone at the Intel Developer Forum in Taipei? You know the guy, the Intel zealot who—in an brilliant display of knowledge and strategical thinking said some stupidly dumb things like "the smartphone of today is not very smart, the problem they have today is they use ARM" or "the shortcomings of the iPhone have come from ARM". Well, Anand Chandrasekher—senior vice president and general manager of Intel Corporation's Ultra Mobility Group—has just publicly spanked him, kind of apologised to Apple, and recognised that the low-power Atom is not a match for ARM processors:

Anand Chandrasekher issued a correction on comments made by members of his team yesterday at Intel's Developer Forum in Taiwan. As general manager of the Group responsible for Intel's ultra-mobility products, he acknowledged that Intel's low-power Atom processor does not yet match the battery life characteristics of the ARM processor in a phone form factor; and, that while Intel does have plans on the books to get us to be competitive in the ultra low power domain - we are not there as yet. Secondly, Apple's iPhone offering is an extremely innovative product that enables new and exciting market opportunities. The statements made in Taiwan were inappropriate, and Intel representatives should not have been commenting on specific customer designs.

Of course, what Anand really wanted to say is:

because he really doesn't want to piss off one of Intel's biggest clients and hopes to win that battle one day. [Intel Chip Shots via Cnet]