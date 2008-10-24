How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Intel Recognises ARM Is Better, Says iPhone Is ZOMG

Remember last Wednesday, when Intel's director of ecosystems, stamp collector, and amateur clown Pankaj Kedia pooped all over ARM and the iPhone at the Intel Developer Forum in Taipei? You know the guy, the Intel zealot who—in an brilliant display of knowledge and strategical thinking said some stupidly dumb things like "the smartphone of today is not very smart, the problem they have today is they use ARM" or "the shortcomings of the iPhone have come from ARM". Well, Anand Chandrasekher—senior vice president and general manager of Intel Corporation's Ultra Mobility Group—has just publicly spanked him, kind of apologised to Apple, and recognised that the low-power Atom is not a match for ARM processors:

Anand Chandrasekher issued a correction on comments made by members of his team yesterday at Intel's Developer Forum in Taiwan. As general manager of the Group responsible for Intel's ultra-mobility products, he acknowledged that Intel's low-power Atom processor does not yet match the battery life characteristics of the ARM processor in a phone form factor; and, that while Intel does have plans on the books to get us to be competitive in the ultra low power domain - we are not there as yet. Secondly, Apple's iPhone offering is an extremely innovative product that enables new and exciting market opportunities. The statements made in Taiwan were inappropriate, and Intel representatives should not have been commenting on specific customer designs.

Of course, what Anand really wanted to say is:

because he really doesn't want to piss off one of Intel's biggest clients and hopes to win that battle one day. [Intel Chip Shots via Cnet]

Trending Stories Right Now

automobiles automotive cars cybersecurity dude-wheres-my-car encryption hackers hacking security technology

Encryption Flaws Leave Millions Of Toyota, Kia, And Hyundai Cars Vulnerable To Key Cloning

Millions of cars with radio-enabled keys made by Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia may be vulnerable to hijacking thanks to a flaw in their encryption implementation, Wired reported this week, citing the results of a KU Leuven in Belgium and University of Birmingham study.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles