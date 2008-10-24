Intel Licensing Laptop Cooling Systems Based Upon Jet Engine Tech

Intel has developed a system to cool laptops that's not so different from that used on the surface of jet engines. The technology utilises a laminar (non-turbulent) airflow to push heat away from the bottom of the case, making your laptop suitable for your lap again. Intel finds this technology particularly important as their new mobile processors are bound to be thinner but run hotter. So hang on, Goose. This ride might get bumpy. [CNET via electronista]