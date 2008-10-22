Intel: ARM is Fat, Ugly, Responsible for All of iPhone's Problems

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

At the Intel Developer Forum in Taiwan, an Intel chief took an opportunity to piss all over one of the company's biggest mobile competitors. "The shortcomings of the iPhone are not because of Apple," he said, "The shortcomings of the iPhone have come from ARM." What shortcomings are those, exactly? "Even if they do have full [Internet]capability, the performance will be so poor." So in other words, by "the shortcomings of the iPhone," Intel means "slowish javascript rendering." For a solution to these problems, Intel makes and unexpected and revolutionary recommendation: "If you want to run full internet, you're going to have to run an Intel-based architecture." Oh!

It's worth noting here that Intel was not promoting a specific product with these statements, and offered no direct performance comparisons to its own processors. Secondly, it appears as though they either haven't used an iPhone or any of its competitors, at all. No, an iPhone doesn't have the processing power to render pages as fast as a desktop computer might, but to imply that browsing is the iPhone's weakness is kind of silly. Original story author ZDNet's Suzanne Tindal, notably a "Guest of Intel" should have framed this as what it is: an unprompted, stock-fluffing pissing match, initiated by the big guy. [ZDNet]

