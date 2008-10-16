Inspiron Mini 12 Shows Up In Dell Support Pages, On Its Way Soon?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A 12-inch version of the Inspiron Mini, which sounds a lot like the still-not-available mystery product we saw at Tesco last month, has popped up on Dell's website, which could mean a very soon release date. The user manuals, troubleshooting documents and tech guides for the Inspiron Mini 12 were hidden in the company's product support pages.

According to the guides, the netbook will come with either an Intel Atom Z520 or Z530 CPU, 1GB of RAM, a 1.3MP camera, three USB 2.0 ports, and either a 3- or 6-cell battery. You'll also be able to choose between Ubuntu or Windows Vista, probably getting a neat price reduction if you go for Linux. No information on pricing or a specific release date yet. [Engadget]

