Sure, iTunes' new visualiser is pretty, but you can't compete with the visceral, hypnotising weirdness of Daito Manabe's facial electric stimulus. He tapes electric stimulators, looking like the same type used for electroshock therapy, to his face, and syncs them with his music so his involuntary facial contortions match up with the tune. Shots of the machine he used after the jump.



[MAKE]