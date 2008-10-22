Indiana Jones Giant RC Ant Can Chomp George Lucas' Ballsack

As he gets ready to rape Indiana Jones again with the fifth part of the series, George Lucas keeps milking the merchandise tits of the most famous archeologist by releasing all kinds of products. Fortunately, this Giant RC Ant is worth it, and probably one of the few good things to come out of that disaster of a movie called Indiana Jones and the Stupid Crystal Craniums of Some Dumbass Aliens. You can make the $US29.99 ant crawl and chomp its mandibles with the Crystal Skull remote control, all while singing the secret lyrics to the Indiana Jones theme out loud. Jones—my beloved dog, not the archeologist—would totally dig this. [Uncle Milton]