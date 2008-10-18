In France, Even Their Cable Boxes Have a Sense of Style

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

French cable provide Canal+ teamed up with touted OLPC and Jawbone designer Yves Behar to produce "Le Cube," their new, ultra-stylish HD cable box with DVR and Video on Demand functions Looking like a Wii all dressed up for a formal event, Le Cube blends simple geometry with simple colours to create something that's visually striking.

But looks aside, this thing puts all of its interactive electronics and LED display into the black square portion of the box, leaving the rest relatively unscathed. It even comes with a remote control that matches the black and white motif. Call me crazy, but I wouldn't mind moving to France just to have this in my living room. Le Cube will be available for Canal+ subscribers around November 4. [Design Boom via Unplggd]

