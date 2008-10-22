Okay, not really, my desktop won't fit in my bathroom, but you people really are disgusting. At least according to a survey sponsored by Nokia, 53 percent of Americans have taken a work-related call or email in the bathroom. (Our own results were actually worse.) It doesn't reveal exactly what else they were doing in the bathroom at the time, but it's probably better that way. I mean, just thinking about it makes me wanna wash my hands. So the next time somebody hands you their phone to check out this amazing new app, you better make sure it's amazing first. [Gadget Lab]
I'm Writing This From My Toilet (You People Are Disgusting)
